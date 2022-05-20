Vipul Organics Hires a Veteran of Chemicals Industry as Head of Sales and Marketing

Vipul Organics Limited, the BSE listed (VIPULORG / 530627), leading Specialty Chemicals company in the pigments and dyes segment, announced that they have hired a senior Chemicals Industry hand, Mr. Milin Purohit, to head their sales and marketing. The appointment is important as Vipul Organics is looking at diversifying its products portfolio and focusing on new categories of business.

“Vipul Organics is very happy to welcome Mr. Purohit on board. He is a recognized expert in distribution and has opened up new avenues and channels in all the companies that he has been associated with. Our sales and marketing team will not just benefit from his cross functional leadership but also from his strong communication and interpersonal skills”, says Mihir V Shah, Executive Director, Vipul Organics. Mr. Purohit will be responsible for opening up new geographies and bringing in clients from new areas of focus.

Mr. Milin Purohit is an industry veteran and has over 36 years if experience. He has around 2 decades of experience in Chemicals and related businesses like epoxies, adhesives, sealants, construction chemicals and around 15 years in FMCG segment.

Mr. Purohit is an experienced leader and has proven track record of building result oriented teams and businesses in companies such as Pidilite Ltd., Atul Limited, Hunstman Advanced Material, Pioneer Adhesives, Supreme Industries, etc. In addition, he has worked with Luxor Writing Instruments, Polar International and Godrej Soaps. He has a Masters in Business Administration from NMIMS. Mr. Purohit will be designated AVP – Sales & Marketing at Vipul Organics.