Vipul Organics Gets ISO 14001:2015 Certification for Environment Management System

Vipul Organics Limited, the BSE listed (VIPULORG / 530627) leading Specialty Chemicals company in the pigments and dyes segment, has received the ISO 14001 Certification for all three manufacturing facilities at Palghar, Ambernath and Tarapur. The ISO Certification are a benchmark on adherence to effective Environment Management System standards.

“We at Vipul Organics took a strategic approach to improving our environmental performance way before it was made mandatory. The idea is to make as little impact as possible on the environment and reduce the carbon footprint. We have already committed significant resources in ensuring that we uphold a sustainable ecosystem and the latest ISO certification is another step in this direction”, says Mr. Mihir V. Shah, Executive Director, Vipul organics Limited.

The company already follows a Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) policy at its manufacturing facilities. The plants at Palghar, Ambernath and Tarapur also recycle and reuse over 98% of water.

The Objective of ISO 14001:2015 Certification is to ensure compliance with current and future statutory and regulatory requirements by addressing environmental issues at a business level and achieve better results. ISO 14001:2015 is intended for use by an organization seeking to manage its environmental responsibilities in a systematic manner that contributes to the environmental pillar of sustainabilit