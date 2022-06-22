Vipul Organics Appoints South Carolina Based Vercolos Pigments as Exclusive Distributor for US markets

Vipul Organics Limited, the BSE listed (VIPULORG / 530627) leading Specialty Chemicals company in the pigments and dyes segment, has appointed Marc Vanover founded Vercolos Pigments Inc., as its exclusive distributor for its entire product line of high-performance organic pigments for the United States of America.

Vipul Organics is India’s major pigments manufacturer and its organic pigments brand SunTone and Ultramarine Blue and Chrome Pigments brand Chromatherm will be distributed across US through this partnership. Vipul Organics already exports to 50+ countries across the globe.

“We are very happy to onboard our first exclusive distributor for the US markets. Marc Vanover has been a plastics industry veteran and his start-up Vercolos Pigments Inc will help Vipul Organics increase its footprint further amongst new categories and clients’, says Mihir V. Shah, Executive Director, Vipul Organics Limited. This distribution network will supplement Vipul Organics’ already existing direct relationships in USA.

Set up in late 2021, Vercolos Pigments Inc is an importer and distributor of quality pigments across US. The company has strategically located 125,000 sq. feet of warehousing space in Belton, South Carolina, which is within a day’s shipping radius to around 40% of coatings, plastics and ink processors in the US.

Marc Vanover, the Founder and President of Vercolos Pigments, is an industry veteran who has held senior positions with PolyOne, M.A. Hanna Color, Techmer PM and Allied Color. Vercolos Pigments is engaged in importing, stocking and distributing pigments to the coatings, plastics and ink industries.