Vikram Solar Continues To Be The ‘Top Performer’ In PVEL’s PV Module Reliability Scorecard For 3rd Consecutive Year

Mumbai: Vikram Solar, one of India’s leading module manufacturers and a prominent rooftop solar & EPC solutions provider announced that they have been listed as a top performer in the PV Evolution Labs (PVEL) LLC PQP (Product Qualification Program). Vikram Solar’s Series 6 modules, with next-generation M6 cells, exceeded the international quality and performance benchmarks by PVEL LLC. The company has claimed a position in this coveted ‘PVEL 2021 PV MODULE RELIABILITY SCORECARD’ list for the third consecutive year, making Vikram Solar the 'Only' Indian Tier 1 company to feature in the 'PVEL PV MODULE RELIABILITY SCORECARD' with technologically advanced high-efficiency M6 cell made modules with half-cut cells with up to 500Wp.

The PQP assessment was done by PVEL LLC, an independent solar test lab (previously operated by DNV GL). The rankings are based on results from rigorous, comprehensive testing programs. Top Performing modules showed less than 2% degradation for the entirety of the test sequence. This year Vikram Solar’s Series 6 modules - Somera and Prexos, were nominated for accelerated stress testing and characterization under PVEL LLC’s PQP. The test results exceeded the quality and performance benchmarks.

Mr. Saibaba Vutukuri, Chief Executive Officer, Vikram Solar Limited expressed, “It gives us immense pleasure to become the first Indian company to manufacture PV modules with M6 cells and to get listed for the 4th time as a top performer in the PQP reliability list this year. This is a testament to Vikram Solar’s commitment to providing high efficiency, durable and technologically advanced products to our customers. Being featured in the list year after year reaffirms our claim to offer only the best products. This is a big milestone for us as we continue to progress in our journey to set new solar module quality standards for the world”.

Mr. Tristan Erion-Lorico, Head of PV module business at PVEL LLC shared, “Vikram Solar has achieved recognition as Top Performer in the PV Module Reliability Scorecard for the third consecutive year. Consistent performance in PVEL's accelerated testing regime demonstrates manufacturers’ commitments towards product innovation while keeping quality standards intact”.