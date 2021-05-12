Vikram Solar Commissions Largest Solar Project at A Single Location in Uttar Pradesh

Mumbai: Vikram Solar, one of India’s leading module manufacturers and comprehensive EPC solutions & rooftop solar providers, announced the completion of an 85 MW solar plant project commissioned for National Thermal Power Corporation Limited (NTPC) at Bilhaur, Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh. Combining the latest 85 MW project at Bilhaur, UP with Vikram Solar’s recently commissioned 140 MW project for NTPC at the same location; the (85 MW+140 MW) 225 MW capacity project becomes the largest solar project in a single location in the state of Uttar Pradesh. The first part capacity of 70 MW out of 85 MW solar PV project was commissioned on 28th March 2021 and we delivered NTPC 210 MW capacity project in the financial year 2020-21.

The 85 MW solar project is spread across 400 acres and used about 3.5 Lac numbers of Vikram Solar modules and includes a 33/132 kV switchyard. The expected energy yield of this project in Uttar Pradesh is 200 million units (MU). The plant is expected to reduce 4.57 tonnes of CO2 and can power 88,905 houses per year.

Mr. Saibaba Vutukuri, Chief Executive Officer, Vikram Solar, shared on the occasion, “It was an honour for us to partner with NTPC for this prestigious project. This project presented the opportunity to increase our contribution to India’s solar mission and we are proud to be chosen by NTPC to make such an effort. NTPC is one of our oldest clients and we have been partnering in several of their solar projects. We are proud to say that we have a portfolio of commissioned and under-construction projects totaling ~708 MW with NTPC, as it identifies our commitment and focus towards customer centricity. We are hopeful of a continued journey with NTPC towards realizing the company’s green energy goals.”

With the proven capacity to handle utility-scale projects (225 MW cumulative capacity (140+85 MW) for NTPC Bilhaur, Uttar Pradesh, 200 MW for APGENCO in Andhra Pradesh, 130 MW for NTPC at Bhadla-Rajasthan, 80 MW for GIPCL at Charanka- Gujarat, 50 MW for NTPC at Mandsaur, Madhya Pradesh), innovative projects (India’s first floating solar), and airport installations (Kolkata, Calicut, Dibrugarh, Kochi, Gaya, Gondia) Vikram Solar is contributing to the growth of Indian solar revolution.

Vikram Solar’s annual PV module production capacity stands at 1.2 GW and the company has shipped over 3.1 GW PV modules globally. In addition to being a Tier-1* PV module manufacturer, the company is a PVEL LLC Top Performer and its modules are suitable for harsh environments in Europe, North America, and Asia.

*Bloomberg NEF