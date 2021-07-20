Vikram Solar becomes India’s largest Module Manufacturer

Mumbai: Vikram Solar, one of India’s leading module manufacturers and comprehensive EPC solutions & rooftop solar providers announced a new solar photovoltaic (PV) module 1.3 GW manufacturing facility located at Indospace Industrial Park, Oragadam, Tamil Nadu. With this unit, Vikram Solar’s cumulative PV module manufacturing capacity reaches 2.5 GW, which is currently the largest in India. It is aligned to the Hon’ble Prime Minister’s vision of making India self-reliant in solar manufacturing.

Speaking on the occasion Mr. Gyanesh Chaudhary, Managing Director, Vikram Solar, said, “We believe that the exponential demand surge for solar energy coupled with a clarion call globally to diversify trade markets and supply chain presents a huge opportunity for indigenous solar manufacturing. Vikram Solar is committed to enable India’s Aatmanirbhar Bharat vision and accelerate the clean energy transition. We believe, our new facility further strengthens not just Vikram Solar but the Nation’s solar manufacturing prowess and ecosystem. Apart from bridging the demand-supply gap for modules, our state-of-the-art facility will propel technological innovation, job creation and aid India’s renewable energy targets.”

Adding further, he said, “This is an extension of our endeavor to provide high quality, reliable, technologically superior products and timely delivery to our customers. It will further contribute as an R&D platform for next-gen module technology. We have extensively leveraged digitization to ensure reliable and efficient manufacturing operations. We thank the Tamil Nadu government for their continued support and conducive environment to enable ease of doing business within the state.”

The new manufacturing facility has a 1.3 GW module manufacturing capacity annually and was inaugurated by the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Mr M.K. Stalin. The state-of-the-art machinery deployed at the factory and the convergence of digitization with manufacturing will recast the global manufacturing landscape and give Vikram Solar the competitive edge. We have implemented a digital production display board, the Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI) enabled inspection for zero-defect amongst various such emerging technologies. The digitization initiatives have further enabled seamless processes like lean manufacturing, reducing and controlling wastages.

Vikram Solar’s manufacturing footprint consists of a 1.2 GW facility in Falta, West Bengal, and a new facility of 1.3 GW in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. The company has shipped over 3.5 GW PV modules globally.