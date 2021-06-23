Vijayaraman Subramanian Is Verizon India VP and MD

Vijayaraman Subramanian has been appointed as the Vice President and Managing Director of Verizon India, the emerging Technology-driven Global Capability Centre (GCC). In his new role, Vijay will lead Verizon India and play a key role in spearheading and evolving Verizon India as a strategic development center, an emerging innovation hub and drive cutting edge capabilities to boost technologies like 5G for Verizon.

Vijay takes over this role from Kalyani Sekar who moved to the US to take on a global leadership role within the organization.

Vijay, who has been with Verizon India since its inception in 2001, has led multiple business teams and has played a significant role in driving comprehensive solutions for Verizon’s network and technology needs. Prior to this new role appointment, he was the Interim head for Verizon India, leading the transformational journey of the organization. Vijay has also been integral to organization-wide initiatives like talent transformation, driving innovation through intrapreneurship, and engaging with the external ecosystem including start-ups and academia.