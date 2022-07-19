New Delhi – Vietjet, Vietnam’s largest private carrier, today strengthens its India operations, offering its flyers the largest flight network ever between India and Vietnam. After connecting Delhi and Mumbai to the country, Vietjet has announced new regional hubs at Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, adding 11 new direct flights to key Vietnamese cities, and totaling its India-Vietnam flight network to 17 routes from September onwards.

The nine new routes to Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City and the famous coastal city Da Nang will operate in the fourth quarter of this year. Just in time for Diwali celebrations, the two other routes including Mumbai/New Delhi – Da Nang will get operational.

To celebrate the 17-route milestone, the airline also launches a special promotion offering 18,688 super low-fare tickets starting INR 9 (*) from July 19 to 21, 2022 on the website. The applicable travel period is from August 15, 2022, to March 26, 2023 (**), applied to all routes between the two countries.

The announcement comes on the heels of the airline’s recent launch of direct routes connecting New Delhi, Mumbai to Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City and its soon-to-launch routes linking Mumbai and New Delhi with Phu Quoc islands, Southeast Asia’s favored beach destination in early September.

﻿The new direct flights will make it easier and more affordable for Indian travelers to visit not only Vietnam but also connect to other Southeast Asian destinations such as Bali, Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur, and Singapore or further to Northeast Asian cities of Seoul, Busan, Tokyo, Osaka, Fukuoka, Nagoya and Taipei, etc.

Commenting on the expansion of the international flight network, Jay L Lingeswara, Vietjet Commercial Director, said: “As the world reopens to travel and feedbacks on our current India-Vietnam routes are excellent, we now prioritize to expand and increase flight operations to India. Vietnam is poised to be an ideal destination for the Indian travelers recently considering the country’s own tourist attractions while also being a bridge to South, East and North Asian destinations and truly the perfect package for all world travelers.”

“With the expansion of Vietjet's flight network from all major cities in India to Vietnam and Southeast Asia, Vietjet is now offering more flexibility, seamless connectivity to help travelers realize their dream trips and experiences at the most affordable prices. Our efforts are aimed at enabling better connectivity for our Indian travelers in line with the consistent rise in demand for both leisure and business travel,” he added.

Vietnam has lifted all arrival regulations relating to Covid-19 and travelers can enjoy a complete pre-pandemic fashion arriving in the country. India travelers can easily apply for e-visa and enjoy their upcoming trips to Vietnam. Especially, all international travelers coming to Phu Quoc are eligible for a 30-day visa exemption to experience all the good stuff that the paradise island has to offer.