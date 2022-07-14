Vietjet Expands Further In India, Planning New Routes Connecting Hyderabad To Vietnam’s Top Destinations

Hyderabad – Following its new international routes connecting key Indian cities to Vietnam, Vietjet now reveals a bigger network growth and implementation plan for the India market. The new flight services are planned to link Hyderabad to Hanoi, Da Nang, and Ho Chi Minh City (Saigon), three of Vietnam's most well-known business and tourism cities.

The new routes are set to operate within the fourth quarter of 2022. The airline also plans to open new direct services to other major Indian cities by the year-end. The announcement comes on the heels of the airline’s recent launch of direct routes connecting New Delhi, Mumbai to Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City and its soon-to-launch routes linking Mumbai and New Delhi with Phu Quoc islands, Southeast Asia’s favored beach destination in early September.

﻿The new direct flights will make it easier and more affordable for Indian visitors to travel not only to Vietnam but also connect to other Southeast Asia’s destinations of Bali, Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur, and Singapore or further to Northeast Asian cities of Seoul, Busan, Tokyo, Osaka, Fukuoka, Nagoya, and Taipei, etc.

Located in the heart of Southeast Asia and home to a rich culture, diverse natural landscapes, delicious cuisine, and friendly local people, Vietnam has been a rising destination in recent years, drawing more and more world travelers, and routinely receiving praise from leading global travel magazines, including its attraction to Indian travelers.

Being the country’s capital, Hanoi with over a thousand years of history, is home to enchanting lakes, unique urban areas such as the bustling Old Quarter and an array of fascinating heritage buildings. Meanwhile, Ho Chi Minh City, the country’s largest economic, financial and tourism hub, is a vibrant destination with incredible restaurants, shopping, nightlife and historical landmarks. Located in central Vietnam, Da Nang has been the world’s famous coastal destination and appealed world tourists in recent years thanks to its iconic landmarks of Golden Bridge and Dragon Bridge. The city also serves as a gateway to Vietnam’s other tourist attractions, including the ancient town of Hoi An, the former imperial citadel in Hue city, and Quang Binh, home of the spectacular caves.

Vietnam has lifted all arrival regulations relating to Covid-19 and travelers can enjoy a complete pre-pandemic fashion arriving in the country. Travelers from India can easily apply for e-visa and enjoy their coming trips to Vietnam.

