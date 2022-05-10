Vi ties-up With SonyLIV to Offer Exclusive Plans Bundled With Premium Content

BANGALORE: In line with its continuous endeavour to offer unmatched entertainment to its users, Vi, the leading telecom brand, today announced its partnership with SonyLIV to offer premium content services which will bring the world of binge-worthy content and add-on data benefits together for Vi users. Creating a unique bundle option for the customers, Vi in association with SonyLIV has launched a new Prepaid pack offering subscription of SonyLIV Premium along with extra data benefits to the users.

From sports properties like UEFA Champions League, WWE, Bundesliga, UFC to originals like Scam 1992 – The Harshad Mehta Story, Maharani, Tabbar, Rocket Boys, Gullak Season 3; regional content like Salute, Kaanekkaane, Shantit Kranti and James and international shows The Good Doctor, Fantasy Island and Magpie Murders, SonyLIV has a bouquet of attractive content offerings appealing to audiences across age and interests. The new proposition will enable all Vi prepaid users to enjoy SonyLIV Premium without having to worry about data quota.

For Prepaid Users, Vi has introduced a new add-on recharge of Rs. 82 offering free mobile only subscription of SonyLIV Premium for 28 days along with an added data benefit of 4GB with 14days validity.

In addition to this, Vi offers a rich content library for its customers under Vi Movies & TV (VMTV) on the Vi app. VMTV app has 450+ live TV channels, live news channels and premium content from other OTT apps.