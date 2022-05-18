Vi Strengthens Vi Hero Unlimited Proposition with Data Delight

Bangalore: To ensure a worry free data experience for its prepaid users Vi, leading telecom service provider, has launched ‘Vi Hero Unlimited Campaign’ with yet another unique proposition, ‘Data Delight’. With this, Vi users can unlock up to 2GB of extra data every month, over & above their daily quota, at no extra cost. Truly providing an unlimited data experience, Vi Hero Unlimited portfolio also includes other unique benefits such as Unlimited High Speed Data from 12am – 6am’ and Weekend Data Rollover. In addition, to further strengthen its hero unlimited portfolio, Vi has introduced more recharge packs under the portfolio.

Vi Hero Unlimited packs are structured to provide a one-stop solution to the common concern of data quota exhaustion faced by prepaid users. It’s differentiated offerings aim to provide more value to Vi’s Unlimited plan users. In today’s digital world where availability of mobile internet has become a crucial factor, Vi Hero Unlimited brings a dose of oxygen when needed the most.

To promote the proposition, Vi has launched a high decibel ATL campaign themed – ‘Sirf naam ka nahin kaam ka unlimited’. Featuring popular actor Vinay Pathak, the Vi campaign is planned for 8 weeks and to promote this unique ‘Hero Unlimited’ proposition, multiple media platforms like TV, Digital and OOH along with large on ground activation programs will be actioned.

Users can avail these benefits of Vi Hero Unlimited:

· Unlimited Data from 12am – 6am: Prepaid customers can access unlimited high speed night time data without any restrictions, at no extra cost from 12:00 am to 6:00 am.

· Weekend Data Rollover: This lets the users accumulate unutilized daily data during the weekdays and use it over the weekend at no extra cost.

· Data Delight: This helps users unlock upto 2GB extra data/ month, over and above their daily data quota at no extra cost. Users can unlock Data Delight by dialling 121249 from their mobile number or via Vi app

Vi Hero Unlimited packs start with recharges of Rs. 299 and above daily data quota packs. Vi has also added new recharge packs with higher daily data quota at Rs.359, Rs.409 and Rs.475 under Hero Unlimited portfolio.

