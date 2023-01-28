Vi Rs 99 Pack: Know More

Bengaluru: In line with its strategy to get closer to bottom of pyramid users driving Digital India growth, leading telecom operator, Vi is offering entry level recharge at just Rs. 99 for users across the country. Vi is the only pan-India, high speed data network which is offering essential mobile connectivity with both voice and data services to consumers at this price point.

Enabling bottom of pyramid users in mention circle to stay connected, Vi’s 99 RC offers full talktime and 200 MB data with a validity period of 28 days.

According to Siddhartha Jain, Cluster Business Head- Karnataka, AP& Telangana, Vodafone Idea, “Catering to the affordability of consumers, Vi continues to take measures to offer the best in class mobile services at most attractive price points. We invite mobile users and non-users to join the high speed Vi network at just Rs. 99 and continue enjoying the benefits of mobile connectivity in the digital era. This will not just drive inclusivity but also enable more users to enter the digital bandwagon.”

Vi has also opened new format Vi Shops to service prepaid rural consumers in the market. It offers a wide bouquet of curated offerings for Bharat Youth in areas such as Jobs & Skilling, Govt. Exam preparation, English language skills amongst others.