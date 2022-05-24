Vi International Roaming Packs for Customers Travelling

Bangalore: As international travel opens up and more Indians resume international travel for business and leisure, Vi, India’s leading telecom operator, offers attractive international roaming packs for its customers this holiday season. Currently, Vi has roaming arrangements with operators across geographies, making the international travel experience seamless and worry-free for its customers.

Vi International Roaming packs enable users to roam worry-free with unlimited voice calls and data on its unparalleled roaming networks across top travel destinations globally. Vi post-paid customers travelling to popular business and vacation destinations such as the UAE, the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Indonesia, Italy, Australia, Thailand, Brazil, and others can choose from Vi Unlimited International Roaming packs ranging from Rs. 599 for 24-hour validity to Rs. 5999 for 28-day validity.

The ‘Always On’ feature on all Vi Postpaid Roaming Packs ensures that customers do not get charged exorbitant rates while on international roaming even after the expiry of the subscribed pack. For example, if travellers who have subscribed to the 7-day Vi Postpaid Roaming Pack have to extend their stay, they can continue to use their phone for voice, SMS, and data, and will be charged standard rates till the user’s usage value doesn’t cross Rs. 599. Upon crossing Rs. 599, the user will be billed at Rs. 599 for each additional day that they use the international roaming facility, thus getting safeguarded from bill shocks.

In addition, all REDX customers with individual and family plans (primary members) can enjoy one international trip every year with a 7-day Vi International Roaming Free pack worth ₹2999.