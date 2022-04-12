Vi to empower Bharat Youth with Employment and Skilling Opportunities

Bangalore: Having a good job and being equipped with the right skills are two crucial factors for success in career and life. Vi, India’s leading telecom operator, has announced a set of offerings for the youth of Bharat to help them with finding employment, becoming more employable & also help them prepare for government jobs.

Giving wings to its customer's aspirations, for a better tomorrow, Vi Jobs & Education integrates India’s largest job-search platform ‘Apna’, leading English learning platform ‘Enguru’ and ‘Pariksha’ a platform specializing in government employment exam preparation.

Primarily targeted toward the large prepaid user base in India, Vi Jobs & Education on the Vi App offers a one-stop solution for youth to search for jobs, improve spoken English skills and excel in Govt. employment exams, empowering them to fulfil their career dreams.

Commenting on the launch of this unique proposition, Avneesh Khosla, CMO, Vodafone Idea Limited, said “In line with Vi’s brand promise ‘together for tomorrow’, we’ve been looking at the need gaps in consumers’ daily lives, where we believe we can play a role of an enabler to help them get ahead in life. When we look at youth in this country their key aspiration is to get a good job and become more employable. The relevance of digital skills and fluency in spoken English has become more pronounced for today’s youth. Further, Government Employment remains a top choice for a large part of this segment, particularly for those coming from tier 2 & 3 cities. Based on these insights, we have curated the Vi Jobs & Education proposition in partnership with Apna, Enguru and Pariksha. We believe, that these integrated solutions will enable Vi customers to further their efforts in gaining a competitive edge and march ahead to meet their career aspirations.”

1. Job Search Made Easy With Vi Jobs & Education on the Vi App:

The State of Mobile 2022 report suggests that Job-Searches will be the top category for mobile users across the globe. And the emergence of gig economy, according to a joint report by BCG and Michael & Susan Dell Foundation - ‘Unlocking the Potential of the Gig Economy in India’, can serve up to 90 million jobs in the non-farm sector alone.

Vi Jobs & Education on the Vi App in partnership with apna, offers free priority access to India’s largest job listing. Priority access ensures double the visibility prospects to recruiters, thus double the chance of interview opportunities for a quick job search solution. This service will be available for all Vi customers at no cost.

Commenting on the partnership, Nirmit Parikh, CEO and Founder, apna. co said "In the last few months alone, apna enabled more than 350 million interviews and professional conversations because of the fast internet proliferation in deep pockets of India made possible by leading telecom operators like Vi. Access to the internet has not only opened avenues for people but has also played a significant role in reducing the collar divide between professionals. In the coming years, we are certain to completely dismantle this divide through our inclusive platform. As we continue our journey of impacting a billion lives, we are thrilled to partner with a telecom provider such as Vi to digitally empower the youth of our country by giving them easy access to hyperlocal opportunities around them"

2. English Education Made Easy With Vi Jobs & Education on the Vi App:

English fluency increases the prospects of getting a job, getting a better salary and progressing in one’s career, in certain segments.

Vi Jobs & Education in partnership with leading English learning platform ‘enguru’ offers 14 days of free trial with unlimited interactive live classes conducted by experts. Learners can continue with the platform at a 15% to 25% discounted price after the trial period. The users will also be entitled to free access to interactive, gamified, industry-specific self-learning modules, worth Rs 1500.

Speaking on the association Udit Hinduja, COO, Enguru said “We are excited to partner with Vi on bringing a mobile-first, affordable & high-quality English learning program to their subscribers. Enguru’s live classes allow users to practice speaking with expert teachers & students from across the country, with classes offered throughout the day across all levels of English. We believe our product will help Vi subscribers in their interview preparation & career growth.”

3. Preparation for Govt. Jobs Exams made easy with Vi Jobs & Education on the Vi App:

Government jobs have always been highly sought-after for as long as they have existed in India. Each year, millions of youth aspire to land themselves a Government job.

Making the process of applying for Govt jobs convenient for Vi users, Vi Jobs & Education in partnership with Pariksha offers the aspirants of Central/State Govt. jobs, one-month free subscription to ‘Pariksha’. This also includes unlimited mock tests across 150+ exams. At the end of the free period, users can continue at a nominal subscription fee of Rs. 249/year.

Commenting on the tie-up Vikram Shekhawat, Co-founder, Pariksha said “Pariksha is the largest and the fastest growing vernacular test prep platform which is on a mission to democratize education and make relevant, credible, quality content available to everyone preparing for govt exams in the country. With this deep integrated partnership with one of the largest and most trusted telecom partners, we will be able to reach our goal faster and narrow the gap between opportunities for over 75 million govt job aspirants across Bharat. This partnership will act as the new age digital book and will create the largest impact at the bottom of the pyramid.”

The three propositions are in line with Vi’s strategy to curate a wide range of digital offerings of relevance to its users to help them thrive and stay ahead.