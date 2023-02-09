VFS Global’s Lucknow Joint Visa Application Centre Begins Operations

VFS Global, the world's largest outsourcing and technology services specialist for governments and diplomatic missions commenced operation in its first Joint Visa Application Centre (JVAC) in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh on February 9, 2023. The facility will initially accept visa applications for Austria, Estonia, Portugal, Switzerland and The Netherlands. In the subsequent phase visa applications for The Czech Republic, Croatia, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and Malta would be accepted.

Easy guide on applying for visas:

Visit the VFS Global website vfsglobaldotcom

Type India in the ‘I’m applying from’ section and the country you plan to visit in to ‘I’m going to’ field.

Click on ‘Find a centre’ and select Lucknow before booking your online appointment.

Enjoy our optional value-added services for a seamless visa experience such as:

Premium Lounges: Quick, safe, comfortable – get a personalised visa submission experience.

Form-filling assistance: Allow our expert staff to assist you in completing your visa application on phone or at a visa application centre

Courier Service: We deliver your passport and documents. It’s quick, safe, and convenient.

Travel Medical Insurance: Get your mandatory Travel Medical Insurance including Covid-19 coverage from global insurers.

SMS Alerts: Stay updated on the progress of your visa application.

#DoNotFallForFraud

Visa applicants are advised to beware of fraudulent entities who charge fees from customers for scheduling appointments or providing any other services using VFS Global’s name or independently. We do not charge any payment for scheduling appointments.

#ApplyinAdvance

It is recommended to apply for visas as early as booking flights and stay. Most countries accept visa applications up to 90 days (3 months) before your date of travel. According to the revised Schengen Visa Code, effective 09th February 2020, you can apply for a Schengen visa up to 6 months before your date of travel. Particularly this year with higher demand and limited appointment slots available, we urge applicants to apply for their visa as early as possible.