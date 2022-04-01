V-Guard Launches Romanza Art, One of its Kind Feature

Hyderabad: V-Guard Industries Ltd., India’s leading consumer electrical and electronics manufacturer, has introduced its premium new decorative dust repellent art fan, "Romanza Art".

The fan market is estimated at 10,000 crores (FY 23), growing at a CAGR of 7-8%. V-Guard has a share of about 3–4% in the organised market, with slightly more indexed towards the South. The premium decorative segment is estimated to be valued at 4200 crores (FY23) and is growing at a CAGR of 28-30% with increasing adoption of premium products by consumers. V-Guard has a 5% share in this segment.

The Romanza Art fan is manufactured at the state-of-the-art V-Guard facility in Roorkee, Uttarakhand. The facility, built over 2.26 million square feet, boasts sophisticated machinery with a production capacity of 24 million fans annually. This premium new decorative dust repellent art fan is manufactured at this facility.

The Romanza Art fan is embellished with an exquisite design that combines Indian and floral contemporary art to adorn your living spaces and is a treat for art lovers. It also comes with advanced IMD technology, ensuring the longevity of stunning art forms and trendy graphics.

Romanza is also equipped with a 400 RPM speed, which makes it the best in class and superior air class delivery – 240m3/min. If that is not enough, this outstanding crafted fan is loaded with an effective dust repellent coating technology to ward away dust collection on the blades. Moreover, an anti-microbial coating restrains microbial growth, ensuring a safe and hygienic environment. An anti-stain and anti-fade coating ensure a sustained new look for the fan. Backed by a 5-year warranty, superior gloss and matte surface finish, and prolonged corrosion resistance, the Romanza Art Fan is truly one of a kind.

Romanza is attractively priced at INR 4850.

Commenting on the new launch, Mr V Ramachandran, Director & COO, V-Guard Industries Ltd., mentioned, "We are delighted to unleash our premium fan Romanza Art this summer. In keeping with the aspirations of the modern consumer, we created this aesthetically superior fan in our own state-of-the-art manufacturing facility, inspired by contemporary Indian and floral art forms.Moreover, we packed our fan with a host of superior features, empowering our discerning consumers with a fan that is truly one of its kind."