Upstox strengthens leadership team with key appointments

Bangalore: Upstox, one of India's largest investment platforms, announced the appointment of three senior executives to the leadership team. The company has hired Sudeep Ralhan as Chief Human Resources Officer, Manoj Agarwal as Head of Compliance and Sriram Krishnan as Vice President - Information Security.

Shrini Viswanath, Co-Founder, Upstox said, “We are thrilled to welcome Sudeep Ralhan, Manoj Agarwal and Sriram Krishnan to the Upstox family. With their unparalleled leadership, expertise and knowledge, they will play pivotal roles that will position Upstox for the next phase of growth.”

Sudeep Ralhan, joining as Chief Human Resources Officer at Upstox, will lead the company's human resource strategy, driving the scope for expansion, talent acquisition and resource allocation. Under his leadership, Upstox aims to fuel growth through progressive people practices, creating better employee experiences and building a high-performance and inclusive culture. He will be based in Bangalore and will be leading all teams across Talent Acquisition and Human Resources.

Sudeep has over 20 years of experience across all facets of Human Resources, is passionate about diversity and believes in the power of leadership. He has worked with a diverse array of reputed organisations including Accenture, GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare and Walmart. In his previous stint, he was the Vice President - People at Walmart Global Tech, India, where he led the company’s growth and established a strong talent footprint and brand.

Manoj Agarwal, joining as Head of Compliance & Legal at Upstox, will oversee adherence to all business protocols in addition to liaising between the company and regulatory authorities on all legal matters. He will help build a collaborative and robust business relationship with key policymakers and government agencies to ensure a smooth and ethical business journey. Manoj is a seasoned professional with over 20 years of experience in the industry.

Before joining Upstox, he was the Head of Internal Audit, Legal, Secretarial, and Compliance at Kotak Securities for 18 years and served as the Senior Executive Vice President. Earlier in his career, Manoj has also been associated with Tata Consultancy Services and HDFC Securities.

Sriram Krishnan, joining Upstox as Vice President- Information Security, will be heading the information security portfolio. He will be responsible for developing and implementing a strategic long-term information security roadmap. Sriram has been in the information security domain for more than 16 years and has expertise in strategising, leading, and implementing security initiatives across technology, consulting, and banking industries. He has focused on building solutions and programmes tailored to business needs through a data-driven approach. Prior to joining Upstox, Sriram was the Director - Information Security at Freshworks, leading cyber security initiatives in the organisation.

Upstox currently caters to a customer base of over 9.5 million. As a leading digital investment platform, Upstox offers a number of new features and an intuitive interface that enhances customer experience and promises to make investing simple, stable, seamless and secure.