Universal Business School, Mumbai Achieves 4 levels in UN's Positive Impact Rating Edition 2022

Universal Business School, Mumbai (UBS) was recognized for its social impact and sustainability achievements at the Positive Impact Rating (PIR) results which were launched in June 2022 at the UN PRME Global Forum. Universal Business School was one of 45 business schools from 21 countries worldwide that took part in the rating this year and achieved Level 4, making it a 'Transforming School' within the PIR Edition.

The PIR is a rating conducted 'by students and for students'. It started in June 2021 and for the third time students worldwide assessed their own B school on how they perceive their positive impact in the world. The positive impact of business schools goes beyond their contribution to business and the economy; it addresses the need for their positive impact for society.

Every student rated their own college in societal and sustainable challenges and whether the institutions are preparing them to become responsible business leaders. Prof. Thomas Dyllick, PIR Founder & Member of the Supervisory Board said: “While future students now have an alternative source to select their business school, schools refer to the PIR primarily to measure and communicate their transformational progress. The voice of the student has become a true source of value.”

At Universal Business School, the data collection was organized and led by Enactus, who distributed the PIR survey across campus to their fellow students. This year, 450+ students responded to the survey. One of them was Jeet Adani, PGDMG8 batch 2021. "I am glad I could be part of such a huge project, whose results directly impact the overall image of the institution. Our college, Universal Business School, has always taken the environment as a priority. Overall, this project has helped me realize how important it is to have set parameters to evaluate colleges and their performance."

Universal Business School has always taken its student feedback very seriously. Mr. Tarun Anand, the Chairman says; “We are delighted to be amongst the 5 Indian B-schools selected for the coveted Positive Impact Rating. Societal impact is a key priority for us; through our SMART and Enactus projects, where students spend 10 days in villages working on Environment, Livelihood, Education & Health issues. We also release our own ESG report, and conduct multiple sustainable practices on campus viz; our green research conference and curriculum subjects featuring Green Finance, Green Marketing, Green Supply Chains, etc.”

The rating survey contained 20 questions over 7 relevant impact dimensions that sit within 3 areas: Energizing, Educating, and Engaging. The overall PIR score of the business school is used to position the schools across five levels. The different levels refer to the developmental stage of the business school, rating it by a certain level of achievement. Business schools are provided with a defined social impact and a tool that they can use for change.