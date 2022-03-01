Universal Business School Hosts Offline Convocation Ceremony For Two Batches

Mumbai's Universal Business School held its offline convocation for two batches simultaneously for over 400 students of 2020 and 2021 on Saturday 19th February at the campus. More than 200 students physically attended the convocation ceremony. The event was graced by Chief Guest Mr. Bharath Uppiliappan, CEO, Dr. Lal Pathlabs Ltd. and Guest of Honour, Mr. Krishnan Govindhan, Business Head at L&T Financial Services and Former CEO of Hi-Care India.

The function was also attended by 10 SPJIMR classmates of Mr. Tarun Anand, Chairman and Founder, Universal Business School and Prof. Sriram Ramshankar, COO, Universal Business School, from the graduating batch of 1996. Ms. Sandhya Malik, Vice President, Business Transformation at HDFC Bank, Ms. Lakshmi Iyer, Head – Mergers & Acquisitions at Sterlite Technologies Ltd., Ms. Jyothi Iyengar, Vice President & Finance Coach at MFA and Former Asst. Director, Industry Engagements, SPJIMR, Mr. Deepak Alva, General Manager – Planning, Forecasting and Credit Control at Meril Life-sciences Ltd, Mr. Mangesh Pathak, Chief Strategy Officer at Prime Focus Technologies, Mr. Niraj Somaiya, CEO at Rosy Blue Securities, Singapore and Mr. Kingshuk Ganguly, Chief Executive Officer, Lightbulb Moments Consulting and Former Director – HR at CRISIL Ltd were some of the guests.

The event saw the grandiose of colour, graduating hat throwing and felicitation ceremony. There were dance performances, a rock band and rock show followed by celebrations run and dance party. All students and guests attending tested negative for COVID-19 and this ensured a safe environment for all.