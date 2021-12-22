Union Minister of Steel Visits Modern Steels Ltd at Chandigarh 

Chandigarh: Union Minister of Steel, Government of India, Shri Ramchandra Prasad Singh made a visit to Modern Steels Ltd at Chandigarh and got an opportunity to see the Electric Arc Furnace and associated facilities in operation and interacted with officials from the company.

The visit to the Modern Steel plant was part of Shri Ramchandra Prasad Singh’s Punjab visit, where the Honourable minister interacted with various secondary steel producers. The Minister also visited the National Institute of Secondary Steel Technology (NISST) lab and R&D facilities also which is providing technical support and support in skill development. .

Shri Ramchandra Prasad Singh had extensive interaction with the management of Modern Steel plant and was explained about Arjas Steel’s vision for the region. Arjas steel plant has their head office and major plant at Anantapur Andhra Pradesh He also got an opportunity to see the Electric Arc Furnace based steel making plant, witnessed casting into blooms and visited the quality control laboratory. He was briefed about alloy and micro-alloy steel and their multitude of applications, in the engineering and manufacturing sectors.”.

Speaking on the Ministers visit, Ramaswamy Visweswaran, Managing Director, Arjas Modern Steel Private Limited, said “In Acquiring the Modern Steel business we could expand our manufacturing footprint into North India and serve our customers in this region better. We are truly honoured to host the Union steel minister and his team today at our Punjab plant. We are producing super alloy steels at this plant and doing our bit to reduce imports. In a small way we are making our country self-sufficient in this sector and contributing to Honourable Prime Minister of India Shri Narendra Modi vision of AatmaNirbhar Bharat. This plant supports and produce steel for major OEMs and defence sector”