Union Budget 2022: Chip Based e-passports Soon

The Centre has decided to come up with changes in the passport policy. Presenting the Union Budget 2022-23, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday, said e-passports with the embedded chips will be rolled out soon. The new digital passports would replace the old paper passports.

A chip-based passport will be issued once the scheme comes into force. Many countries in the world are already issuing chip-based passports. These are easy to carry and difficult to tamper with. Chip passports are much better than ordinary passports in terms of durability and security.

As part of the digital initiatives scheduled commercial banks will set up 75 digital banks in 75 districts to encourage digital payments, Nirmala Sitharaman said.

A high-level panel to be set up for urban planning, Nirmala Sitharaman said, adding the next phase of ease of doing business and ease of living will be launched.

