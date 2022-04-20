Underdog Athletics Announces Exclusive Distribution And Licensing Rights For Under Armour In India

New Delhi – Underdog Athletics today announced that it had been appointed as the exclusive distributor and licensee for the Under Armour brand in India. Underdog Athletics has ambitious plans to grow the brand in India, expanding reach and presence through Under Armour Brand House stores, an exclusive India webstore, and key eCommerce platforms.

Underdog Athletics was founded by Tushar Goculdas, who launched the Under Armour brand in India in 2019 and has grown its presence to 28 Brand House stores in premier malls and high streets across 18 cities.

"As we drive international growth, we are excited to partner with Underdog Athletics to expand the Under Armour brand in India," said Dennis Pettis, Under Armour Vice President, South Asia Pacific."As we continue to inspire athletes with performance solutions that they never knew they needed and can't imagine living without, we look forward to Underdog Athletics helping elevate the brand experience and market penetration for Under Armour in India."

Also Read: Danish Open: Who is Vedaant Madhavan Who Won Silver Medal in Swimming For India?

Tushar Goculdas, Managing Director, Underdog Athletics, said, "Under Armour has had a fantastic start in India, thanks to the love of our consumers and the support of all our business partners. India presents a large growth opportunity for the Under Armour brand, and we're excited to help drive this immense potential. We are committed to further strengthening Under Armour's position in India as the most loved athletic performance brand creating inspiration through our global and Indian brand ambassadors and delivering premium shopping experiences across retail and digital channels."