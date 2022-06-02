Under Armour HOVR MACHINA 3 Launches in India

New Delhi: Under Armour’s human performance and product development teams continue to bring athletes the best footwear from the UA Innovation Lab in Baltimore and UA Human Performance Center in Portland. Fully tested and validated by UA Athletes, the brand has now launched the all-new third iteration of the UA HOVR™ Machina running shoes, the HOVR Machina 3 in India. Priced at INR 14,999/-, this shoe continues to meet the needs of the consumer by providing the latest in tech and innovation.

The UA HOVR Machina 3 features a firmer and more responsive forefront HOVR that ensures runners have that extra edge, and the plate’s upgraded composite, softer heel HOVR, and updated Energy Web and heel capture system make for a fast and comfortable run every single time.

The shoe delivers softer landings without losing efficiency or speed. The totally new midsole design of the UA HOVR Machina 3 enhances smooth landings without losing responsiveness or explosive lift-offs. Every element of the design - from the aerodynamic heel to the engineered spacer mesh upper - delivers everything the runner needs and nothing they don’t.

These shoes mix the speed of a racing shoe with the comfort of a long-distance trainer — and they coach you too. Connect your shoes to UA MapMyRun™ for real-time Form Coaching tips based on your cadence, pace, and stride. An embedded sensor tracks, analyzes and stores detailed running metrics to inform ways to improve performance.

HOVR MACHINA 3 is available across all Under Armour retail stores for INR 14999/-

