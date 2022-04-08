Undelivered Push Notifications Reduce Brand Loyalty and Product Stickiness: A MoEngage Study

Bangalore: MoEngage, the insights-led customer engagement platform, today released the report Push Notification Delivery Benchmarks India, 2022, detailing the impact of users’ activity on Push Notification deliverability and how technology can help boost Push Notification delivery rates to customers’ mobile devices. MoEngage’s report features tactics that led to increased click-through and conversion rates from Push Notifications, resulting in a direct improvement in LTV, repeat purchases, product stickiness, brand loyalty, and customer retention.

The study analysed over 65 billion push notifications sent to over 70 million Android users over Q3/Q4 2021 by MoEngage customers via the MoEngage platform to drive their Push Notification campaigns (so not necessarily perfectly reflective of the general market, though certainly an instructive insight into it).

"With the large dominance of Android mobile devices in India, Push Notification has been the top communication channel for consumer brands to engage their customers. However, our report shows that most brands face a loss of up to 40-70% in delivery rates, directly impacting conversion numbers and eventually, north star business metrics”, said Raviteja Dodda, CEO & Co-Founder of MoEngage. The Push Amplification technology, which was pioneered by MoEngage, combined with our insights-led engagement platform is currently used by top internet-first brands and enterprises to create highly personalized micro-moments for all their customers, without compromising on reachability."

Key findings from the report include:

In India’s Android market 40% to 70% of push notifications go undelivered.

Consumer brands fail to reach 63.27% of customers in shopping, 70.39% of customers in media and entertainment and 61% of customers in travel and hospitality.

Consumer brands in India lose opportunities to engage more than 50% of mobile customers because of undelivered push notifications.

In terms of push notification delivery rates for different verticals, edtech has 55%, e-commerce 37%, Media and Entertainment 30%, Travel & Hospitality 39%, Financial Services 37%, Healthcare 47%, and Gaming 20%.

The study also highlighted push notification delivery rates across major OEMs in India. With the largest market share of 27% in India, Xiaomi phones only have a push notification delivery rate of 53.41%. Huawei has 54 %delivery rates, while OnePlus and Samsung have delivery rates of 73% and 66.42 % respectively.

Reasons why brands fail to reach their customers via mobile push notifications includes:

Mobile original equipment manufacturers provide aggressive battery optimisation which reduces push notification delivery rates.

As users’ activity on the app reduces and the app is visited less frequently, push notification reachability reduces. Brands fail to reach 56% of customers when the customers' last activity on the app was over a week ago. And the reachability keeps dropping as the time gap between customers’ previous app activity increases.



The app category plays a role in determining customer reachability via push notifications. This is because consumers use different apps with varying frequencies. For example, you may listen to music from your audio streaming app daily but only use your aeroplane ticket booking app just once a month.



The study also highlighted the impact of low push delivery rates. It includes reduced LTV, drop in revenue and repeat purchases, fewer opportunities to engage, increased chances of churn, drop in app activity, decreased product stickiness, and reduced brand loyalty.