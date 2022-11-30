Ultraviolette’s F77 India’s First Electric Two-wheeler Equipped With Bosch's Dual Channel ABS

Bengaluru: Aligned with improving the safety of motorists on Indian roads, Bosch India and Ultraviolette Automotive Pvt. Ltd have collaborated to come up with India’s first high performance electric motorcycle - the F77. The electric urban sport motorcycle flaunts a refined and precise dual channel ABS intervention from Bosch, which allows the rider to maintain stability, thus, contributing to a safer riding experience even during braking.

With the launch of F77, Ultraviolette Automotive Pvt. Ltd., an innovator in sustainable mobility, becomes India’s first electric motorcycle model integrating Bosch ABS. Along with ABS, F77 has been built ground-up with principles used in the aviation industry coupled with the rear-wheel lift-up mitigation function.

Commenting on the collaboration, Manohar Halahali, President, Bosch Two-Wheeler & Powersports, India said: “Bosch has been at the forefront of ensuring rider safety in India and globally, with our vision to move forward in the direction of achieving accident-free mobility. It’s our pleasure to be associated with an innovative partner like Ultraviolette who are bringing in industry leading technology in their electric motorcycle the F77. The launch of F77 with Bosch ABS will not only make riding an electric two-wheeler fun and efficient but also safe. With this partnership we continue our contribution towards rider safety not only in the conventional two-wheeler space but also extend it to electric two-wheelers.”

Narayan Subramaniam, CEO, Ultraviolette Automotive Pvt. Ltd. said: “We have spent the past few years perfecting the F77 across all aspects of design, vehicle engineering, performance, safety, and user experience. Our design and engineering process has focused on an uncompromising approach towards rider safety. The F77 is India’s first electric two-wheeler with dual channel ABS by Bosch. We, at Ultraviolette, have performed rigorous testing across all terrains, in both dry and wet conditions. Since the F77 comes equipped with Bosch ABS, it handles all braking scenarios with ease and enhances riding confidence significantly.”

F77 with Bosch ABS: Prioritizing Road Safety through customization

The electric two-wheelers require significant attention to the subject of recuperation, meaning the recovery of energy. This happens when an electric vehicle brakes or slows down closing the throttle. The Bosch ABS caters to this specific need amplifying the performance of the motorcycle with respect to safety.

Bosch motorcycle ABS 10 base, adopted to the F77, is the dual channel ABS for two-wheelers with hydraulic brakes both at the front and rear wheels. The technology also brings the rear-wheel lift-up mitigation function to the vehicle, contributing to keep the rear wheel on the ground when a rider brakes sharply, reducing the risk of rollover.