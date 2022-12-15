Ujjain Mahakal Mandir Gets Jio 5G Access

Mumbai: Jio starts its True 5G services in Madhya Pradesh by dedicating it to Lord Shiva at the holy shrine of Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga and the Shri Mahakaal Mahalok. The Honourable Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Shri. Shivraj Singh Chouhan today launched the Jio True 5G and Jio True 5G Powered Wi-Fi services here through a launch event. Post a pious Puja, where the True 5G services were offered to Lord Shiva, Jio demonstrated the immersive benefits of 5G in the field of healthcare, through Jio Community Clinic medical kit, and the revolutionary AR-VR device, Jio Glass. These benefits will bring transformational changes in the live of the people in Madhya Pradesh. Speaking at the event, Honourable Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Shri. Shivraj Singh Chouhan said “The Mahakaleshwar temple and Shri Mahakaal Mahalok is a religious landmark in Ujjain. Lakhs of devotees from across the country and the world visit the shrine daily, to seek the blessings of Lord Shiva. The launch is an important milestone for MP and its people who will benefit immensely by Jio's True 5G services.

I am happy to share, in less than 30 days, i.e. in January of 2023, Indore will also go live with the Jio True 5G network. With True 5G, common man, as well as students, businessman, IT and health professionals and sectors like agriculture, education, medicine, information technology & manufacturing, will further be transformed with new opportunities and additional employment. 5G will also enable citizens and government to remain connected on real time basis and will also improve implementation and efficiency of government schemes for the last mile user.'' Commenting at the occasion, Jio Spokesperson said “We are blessed to commence Jio True 5G services from the Shri Mahakaal Mahalok, which is now Madhya Pradesh's first Jio True 5G Corridor. Soon, the True 5G network will expand rapidly across the length and breadth of Madhya Pradesh. Jio is the only 5G network to be present here. The reason Jio engineers are working round the clock to deliver True-5G to every Indian is because of the transformational power of this technology and the exponential benefits it can deliver to every citizen. We are grateful to the MP government for extending their support in digitizing MP and taking it forward.”