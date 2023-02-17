Twitter Shuts Delhi and Mumbai Offices

Twitter has shut down its Delhi and Mumbai offices in India and the staff has been asked to work from home. Previously, Twitter had fired 90 percent of its 200-plus staff in India. In a bid to save costs, the social media platform laid off about 50 percent of its staff globally late last year.

Twitter continues to maintain an office in Bengaluru, which is primarily staffed by engineers, the sources said.

