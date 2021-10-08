TVS Jupiter 125 Launch On Road Price, Mileage, Colours, Models

The 2021 TVS Jupiter 125 has been launched in India with several new features such as a redesigned fuel intake located beneath the handle, an LCD display, and more. The Jupiter 125 has a starting price of Rs 73,400 (ex-showroom Delhi). The new Jupiter 125 is now available at TVS dealerships, and reservations are being taken. The TVS Jupiter 125 is offered in three different variants—drum, drum alloy, and disc. TVS Jupiter 125 will be available in a range of colours—Dawn Orange, IndiBlue, Pristine White, and Titanium Grey.

The Jupiter 125 is outfitted with a semi-digital LCD display that displays information such as distance to empty, side-stand indication, and more. Smart warnings, average and real-time mileage indications, and a semi-digital speedometer are also included. Body balancing technology is also available for the TVS Jupiter 125. The rear shocks on the scooter are 3-step adjustable and are charged with Monotube Canister Gas. The Jupiter 125 boasts a revised gasoline tank location to provide for greater boot room and a low centre of gravity. The boot of the scooter can store two helmets. The under-seat storage capacity is 33 litres.

The TVS Jupiter 125 now has chrome highlights, LED headlights, a 3D insignia, and painted interior panels. The disc version of the scooter will have diamond-cut alloy wheels. The scooter is powered by a single-cylinder, four-stroke, air-cooled 124.8 cc engine that produces a maximum power of 6 kW@6500 rpm and torque of 10.5 Nm@4,500 rpm.