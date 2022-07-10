TSCS organizes workshop on Antenatal screening for thalassemia and sickle cell anemia

Hyderabad: As a part of creating awareness about antenatal screening - TSCS has organized a workshop on “antenatal screening for thalassemia and sickle cell anemia” for healthcare workers of Rajapur and Balanagar PHCs Mahabubnagar district” on 8th July 2022 at TSCS premises. A total of 82 participants including medical doctors, health educator, supervisors, asha workers and anganwadi workers had attended the workshop. They were enlightened about different aspects of the disorders and explained about the importance of antenatal screening. They were given an opportunity to interact with the patients and understand the life-long suffering of the patients. They were moved by the plight of the patients and agreed to support us in preventing this genetic disorder by promoting antenatal screening and enrolling pregnant women in their first trimester. They assured TSCS that they would cooperate with them in achieving their mission of “Thalassemia Free Telangana”.