Trigital Technologies Appoints Dr Santosh Honnagunti as CEO

Bangalore: Trigital Technologies Pvt Ltd, a leading IT company focused on Product Development and Cloud Consulting Services, recently appointed Dr. Santosh Honnagunti as its Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Versatile, dynamic, and a strategic leader with multicultural and diversified experience in driving multi-million-dollar engagements for global clients including start-up expertise, Dr. Santosh will drive growth and profitability, manage talent & resources in achieving key business goals, build strategic partnerships to drive growth and set vision for the company to scale up in his new role.

On the back of a proven track record of over 22 years and an in-depth understanding of the rapidly-changing needs of a fast-paced organization, Dr. Santosh, in the past, has spearheaded merger & acquisition activities, including the evaluation of products, business, and finalization for the merged companies. With his dynamic leadership skills, he has led business strategies to enter new verticals and geographies and grow the business organically through branding, marketing, and sales.

“Santosh, with his vast experience, impeccable culture, and never-ending zeal to achieve, will be an asset to us in taking our disruptive digital technology products, Nipige and NGB to the next level. Under his bold and transformational leadership, we will continue to expand our business in an efficient and sustainable way and collaborate with clients and partners to build innovative solutions,” said Mr. Venkata Akula, Managing Director, Trigital Technologies.

Before joining Trigital Technologies, Dr. Santosh was the Country Head & COO of Sigma Systems (Hansen Technologies Company). Prior to Sigma, he was Chief Executive Officer at Celcom Solutions. He started his career as Technical Manager at Hughes Software Systems in the year 2000. He has since worked in noted companies like Infosys, Wipro, Etisalat, Huawei Technologies, and Ericsson Telecommunications among others.

“I am very happy to lead Trigital Technologies. We are in the era of transformation and convergence. Our products are uniquely positioned in the market with innovative solutions to power customer needs. These are exciting times to be with Trigital and part of a tremendous growth journey,” said Dr Santosh.

Trigital specializes in Recurring revenue management, Digital Transformation, Aggregate Platform, Data Migration, Billing and payment processing services. Having a presence in five countries, including the Middle East, US, UK, New Zealand, and Australia, the company has rendered services to some of the best in the recurring revenue management domains, catering to some of the best in the industry with reference to the national and the international markets. Some of the top clients include JIO, Hathway, Fastway, and Sony Entertainment Television. The company has 40+ years of rich experience with 100+ plus team members.