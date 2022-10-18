Treeview Partners with Arzooo to Bolster TV Business in India

Thailand’s leading LED TV and appliances manufacturer, Treeview Co. Ltd., is all set to leverage retail tech platform Arzooo’s robust network of retailers to market its Smart Android Full HD range of TV models in India from 24inch to 85inch. With its cutting-edge technology, Treeview is spread across geographies such as the Middle East and African countries among others.

India is currently witnessing a massive demand for world-class smart televisions as an increasing number of consumers are looking forward to transitioning from non-smart TVs to smart TVs with larger screen sizes. Treeview sees this as an opportunity to introduce its feature-packed smart TVs, which are competitively priced and offer a better viewing experience. It aims to register a sale of over half a million smart TVs in the next 12 months.

Arzooo’s vast network of offline retail channel in India will enable Treeview to scale up and achieve pan-India penetration in the shortest span of time.

“Our aim is to reach more households through Arzooo’s retail network. With enhanced specifications, superior quality and affordable pricing, our range of Smart TVs are best suited for Indian consumers.” said, Jubin Peter – Director QThree Ventures[1].

Sai Krishna, Director, TV Categories at Arzooo “We are pleased to extend the Arzooo platform to Treeview to offer high-quality smart TVs to Indian consumers through our retail network. This partnership is another step forward in strengthening our portfolio of large appliances going forward. We are committed to getting more high-quality Brands on the platform from across the world and make them accessible to offline retailers and Indian consumers”.

Arzooo Express, backed by a strong network of 35 hubs and warehouses across 22 states will play a pivotal role in the distribution strategy. Recently, Arzooo has launched Quick Retail, which promises next-day delivery to metro cities including Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Chennai. It will further the quest of retailers to provide consumers with smart Andriod TVs at viable prices with speedy delivery.