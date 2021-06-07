Travomint, Clinikk to Provide Digital Healthcare Facilities to its Patrons

Travomint, an online travel service provider has partnered with Clinikk to make quality healthcare affordable and accessible to its customers. With the pandemic’s outbreak and the subsequent lockdown in some states, people are unable or wary of visiting doctors for routine health problems. Lack of adequate access to medical care is leading to routine issues being left untreated or self-treated, which can often result in further complications.

Travellers are especially vulnerable as locating quality and affordable medical services can be particularly daunting in unfamiliar environments.

Consequently, Travomint has tied up with Clinikk , an Indian digital healthcare provider to provide, sorely needed, digital healthcare facilities to Travomint’s patrons. As part of the agreement, all travellers making a booking via Travomint will get a 3-month ClinikkTeleConsultation Subscription for only INR 60. The subscription will let users avail unlimited Teleconsultations, on-demand 24*7, in a language of their choice. They will additionally receive up to 20% discount on delivery of medicines and lab tests, amongst other benefits on the Clinikk App.

With this partnership, Travomint hopes to cater to an oft-discussed need for their patrons - medical support for travellers, especially in the time of a pandemic. For travellers, finding medical support can be challenging and stressful, even more so during a pandemic. That is why Travomint has partnered with Clinikk to serve its patrons and do its bit for the welfare of the people. Having a trusted medical service only one phone call away will provoke confidence that any issues can be addressed as soon as they crop up - be it need for a doctor, medicines or lab tests. With standout features like easy accessibility, 24*7 availability, native-language support and pocket friendly costing, we believe Clinikk can help us fill a major void in the primary healthcare for travellers in India right now, says Alok K Singh, Co-founder and CEO Travomint while announcing the partnership with Clinikk.

Highlights: