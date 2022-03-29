The Trade Desk Launches its First Indian Market Engineering Hub in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Global advertising technology leader, The Trade Desk (Nasdaq: TTD), ranked among Fortune’s Fastest Growing Companies globally, has established an engineering hub in Bengaluru. This is the company’s first engineering hub in India and it is fifth in the Asia-Pacific region after Australia, China, Hong Kong, and Singapore. The new facility will tap into the vast product and engineering talent pool in India as the company advances innovation for programmatic advertising.

Since the launch of its operations in India last year, The Trade Desk has been helping India’s digital marketers capture the fast-growing advertising opportunities on the open internet. In recent months, the company announced strategic partnerships with leading players like Samsung Ads and Lifesight to offer the full suite of digital advertising capabilities on the open internet. The Trade Desk plans to hire more talent to meet the growing demand for programmatic advertising as brands continue to accelerate and shift spending towards digital advertising.

Tejinder Gill, General Manager of The Trade Desk in India, said, "The rise of digital media will spur Indian marketers to adopt data-driven, digital advertising solutions. Over time, more and more digital advertising will be transacted programmatically. There is an immense growth opportunity for us here in India. In fact, we have been encouraged by the momentum of our commercial office and are doubling down on hiring engineers as well as for business-related roles. Our new engineering hub will help us stay ahead of the innovation curve."

"The Trade Desk’s community of engineers values collaboration, diversity, and critical thinking. Engineers in our Bengaluru engineering hub will be part of the global engineering team who will work on large-scale projects spanning around the world, as well as petabyte-scale data challenges, machine learning, and advanced visualizations," said Shantanu Goel, Director of Engineering of The Trade Desk in India.

As a global leader in data-driven advertising, The Trade Desk has led many industry-leading innovations, including the creation of Unified ID 2.0 to provide the entire advertising ecosystem with the tools and technology needed to help fuel the open internet. Unified ID 2.0 is a new identity solution that helps brands, publishers, and consumers prepare for a cookie-less world. Other initiatives the engineering hub will undertake include partnering with local publishers to enhance their advertising capabilities and expanding the programmatic ecosystem in India.