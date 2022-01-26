Torrent Pharma Announces Q3 FY22 Results

Revenues & profitability:

Revenue at Rs. 2,108 crores up by 6%

Gross margins: 70%; EBITDA margins: 28%.

EBITDA at Rs. 585 crores were down by 5%.

Profit before tax at Rs. 357 crores were flat.

Net profit after tax at Rs. 249 crores were down by 16%.

Commenting on the Q3 results, Samir Mehta, Chairman, said:

“Due to the prolonged delays in reinspection of our US facilities on account of the pandemic, coupled with higher than anticipated pricing pressure, our US business has been adversely affected during this quarter. We remain hopeful of our prospects in the US market as soon as the facilities are reinspected. We have initiated cost optimization measures that should help us get back on track with respect to margins in the upcoming quarters.

Our India business continues to be on a strong footing delivering significantly higher than market growth during the quarter.”

India:

India revenues at Rs 1,072 crores grew by 15%

As per secondary market data (AIOCD), Torrent’s Q3 FY22 growth was 15% versus IPM growth of 6%

MR Productivity for the quarter was Rs 9.9 lakhs with MR strength of 3,600

Growth was driven by the robust performance of top brands in all our focus therapies

Brazil:

Brazil revenues at Rs 183 crores, were up by 5%

Constant currency sales at R$ 135 million up by 8%

Growth was aided by market growth together with the performance of top brands and new launches.

During the quarter, the Company has launched a new division in the CNS segment.

Further, Torrent has launched the Rivaroxaban molecule [brand name Acog], which has a market size of ~R$ 800+ million.

United States:

US revenues at Rs 235 crores, were down by 20%.

Constant currency sales were $31 million.

Sales were lower due to price erosion in the base business and lack of new approvals pending re-inspection of facilities.

The manufacturing facility at Levittown, USA, was inspected by the USFDA during December 2021 without any observation.

As of December 31, 2021, 51 ANDAs were pending approval with USFDA and 7

tentative approvals were received. 2 ANDA was approved during the quarter.

Germany: