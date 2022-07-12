Top Former Bureaucrats Strengthen Sampark Foundation’s Advisory Board

New Delhi: Sampark Foundation, a leading NGO working towards improving learning outcomes in primary education, has appointed eminent personalities from different fields to its advisory board. The board members will guide the organisation in its goal of improving quality of education for 2 crore (20 million) children by 2025 across 2 lakh schools in 10 states.

Sampark has already been able to positively impact 1 crore (10 million) children across 1 lakh schools in 6 states including Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh and Haryana.

The current board already includes distinguished personalities including Ms. Linda A. Hill, Wallace Brett Donham Professor of Business Administration, Harvard Business School and Shri Rajesh Hasija, Member of Committee of Courses & Assessment of CBSE and NCERT.

Sampark’s goal is to ensure every child receives optimal primary education through frugal innovation in teaching practices, tools and methodologies. The new board members are leaders, educationists, academicians and eminent retired Civil Service officers. Their rich years of experience working in the field of education and various other sectors will ensure that Sampark continues to make a positive impact.

“I am delighted to welcome all the distinguished leaders as our new board members, who will bring in their expansive knowledge and insight to the work that Sampark is doing,” said Mr. Vineet Nayar, Founder-Chairman of Sampark Foundation. “The new additions to the board are experts in their respective fields, particularly in education, the rural sector and governance. I am excited to channel their expertise and wisdom in furthering our mission of large scale improvement of learning outcomes for millions of children in government schools.”

Advisory Board Members Profile:

Shri Amarjeet Sinha is a 1983 batch IAS Officer of the Bihar Cadre. He retired in December, 2019, as Secretary, Department of Rural Development, Government of India. On re-employment, he was posted as an Advisor to the Prime Minister, in the rank of Secretary to Government of India till July, 2021. He has 38 years of experience in Government, largely in the rural and social sector. He has had the unique distinction of having played a major role in designing Sarva Siksha Abhiyan (India’s main programme for universal education), the National Rural Health Mission, and in bringing about governance reforms in programmes for rural areas covering livelihoods, employment, housing, social security, skills, urban development and road construction.

Shri N. Ravi Shanker is a former Chief Secretary and Principal Secretary, Government of Uttarakhand and is a 1980 batch IAS Officer. He also was the Secretary, Department of Administrative Reforms, Government of India and also handled e-learning; e-infrastructure and internet governance as the Joint Secretary and Additional Secretary in the Department of IT, Government of India. As Secretary of Basic Education in the Government of Uttar Pradesh he was instrumental in leading the School Chalo Abhiyan - an initiative in pursuit of the theme of Universalisation of School Education. He also held the position of Former Secretary (Education) in the Government of Uttarakhand. At present, he is Chancellor of DIT University, Dehradun.

Shri Jayant Kumar Banthia is a former Chief Secretary of Government of Maharashtra and a 1977 batch IAS officer. He was the Registrar General and Census Commissioner of India from 1999 to 2004. His core interest includes the girl child, data-driven governance, public health and major infrastructure projects. Presently he is the Chairman of Vital Statistics and Civil Registration System Committee in Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and a member of the Census of India 2021, Technical Committee.

Shri K. V. Chowdary, is a former 1978 batch Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer. He retired as Chairman of the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) in 2014, after serving the Income tax department in different capacities and posts. He was appointed as the Central Vigilance Commissioner in June, 2015 for four years. He currently serves as an independent director in some large companies and is associated with many charitable organisations.

Dr. Rajesh Hassija is an educationist par excellence. He is a member of distinguished education bodies such as the Committee of Courses & Assessment, of both CBSE and NCERT, and of the Executive Committees of the National Accreditation Board for Education and Quality Council of India. He has authored more than 50 books on mathematics and computer science and his contribution in the field of education has made him a Pedagogical Grandmaster. In recognition of his contribution in the education segment, Dr. Hassija was bestowed with the prestigious National Teachers Award in 2003. He is also the Managing Director of Indraprastha Schools.

Linda A. Hill is the Wallace Brett Donham Professor of Business Administration at the Harvard Business School and chair of the Leadership Initiative. Hill is regarded as one of the world’s top experts on leadership. In 2014, she co-founded Paradox Strategies, an advisory and research firm that advises organizations and boards on leadership, innovation, and diversity and inclusion. Hill is the author or co-author of several award-winning articles and books on leadership.