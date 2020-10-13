Top 5 Best Banks For Net Banking in India 2020

After starting the era of Net Banking, people are getting too much rely on its services. There is no need to go to the Bank, again and again, to perform the banking transactions or analyze the bank account. All things are possible through your phone or laptops.

But, it is quite necessary to choose the right bank through which you can perform all the operations without any network issue or any other issues. That’s why today we will tell you 5 best banks for Net Banking.

The 5 Best Banks in India (2020):

1. ICICI Bank

ICICI Bank is one of the best Banks in terms of Net Banking through which you can transfer your funds anytime, pay bills, insurance, and many other services. You can download the app of ICICI Net Banking from the Play Store and it has 4.4 ratings.

A user can also transfer their payments from its UPI services and the bank updates their app regularly to fix the bugs and for the latest features arrival. The Bank has also launched the iWear application through which a user can check all their bank details on their smartwatch, the last 3 transactions, and account balance.

2. HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank is also a very popular and a large bank who is providing services to the user for doing money transfer, pay bills, make credit card payments, and many more things. A user can download the app from the Play Store, which has already more than 10 million downloads and has a 4.3-star rating.

In the app, a user will get to see the My Menu option where they will get all the frequently used services. The application is also available in the Hindi language for the user’s convenience. Those who have a low-speed Internet connection, They can go with its Lite version where you will not get all the features but you will get the most relevant and frequently used services.

3. City Union Bank

City Union Bank is also a great bank that will provide you all the services that you want in Internet Banking. To avail of their services, you can apply online or you can go to the nearest City Union Bank branch. You can get the complete account summary in every format you want.

You can transfer the funds to any third-party account all over the country and shopping gets easier with CUB Net Banking services. You can pay any type of bill with their services and it is one of the most secure platforms, so users can do the transaction without any worries.

4. Union Bank of India

Union Bank of India is also a very trusted bank and are providing good Net Banking services. A user can download the app from the Play Store where it has a 4.1-star rating and more than 5 million downloads. A user cannot view only their account summary but can also take print of it because it is also required in other financial services.

A user can transfer the funds directly to any bank account within some minutes and you can also transfer direct or indirect payment from their ubi online accounts. With its auto payment system, you will never get miss any bill or any insurance premium.

5. Kotak Mahindra Bank

With the Kotak Mahindra Bank Net Banking services, you can transfer funds anytime to any bank account. Checking balance anytime without going anywhere is a time-saving process and it can be done through Kotak Mahindra Bank.

A user can download the Kotak Mobile Banking app from the Play Store, the app has 4.4-star ratings and has more than 10 millions downloads. Security is always the biggest concern if we talk about digital amount transfer but with Kotak Bank, a user doesn’t have to worry about that. As they have taken care of all the relevant things for the security purpose.

Conclusion:

So these are the best banks for Net Banking on which users can trust and make their work easy. With these banks, users can do anything with their bank account without going to the bank. Users don’t have to worry about security, as they have made all the security concerns properly.