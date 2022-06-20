Tiger Balm Encourages Audiences to Share Workout Videos of Fathers and show Dads are #ToughAsATiger

Mumbai: Tiger Balm has made a choice to leverage the social media behaviour of Indian audiences to create fun conversations this Father’s Day, with their exciting contest on Father’s day. With the support of leading digital marketing agency, BC Web Wise, the brand has launched a UGC-focused campaign across their social channels. Over the past few days, the brand has taken live a Social Media challenge for its audiences, encouraging them to share workout videos of Fathers working out showcasing how Dads are #ToughAsATiger.

About the initiative, Puneet Motiani, Chief Marketing Officer, Gardenia Cosmotrade LLP says “Being a father is challenging in today’s times. Dads have to be hands-on & participative in their child’s life, with a need to balance work & family life. This activation is an effort to celebrate their contribution. These tough dads roar through all obstacles and pain. Tiger Balm is an enabler to overcome pain, allowing them to get back to a balanced, active & healthy lifestyle.”

To participate, users must upload their workout reel with their child or Father. Along with tagging the brand, they are more importantly urged to tag their networks to follow suit. Through this campaign, Tiger Balm intends to have a fun conversation with the audience and give a small tribute to all the Fathers. With the snowballing effect of social media challenges, the brand intends to create more conversations with their audiences.

Creative Director - BC Web Wise, Kimline says, “We want to celebrate the tigers of our lives - our fathers, and this is a really fun way for dads to show their #ToughAsATiger side and create beautiful memories with their kids. It also reiterates the message that Tiger Balm can help you deal with pain so you can push your fitness limits and live healthier lifestyles.”