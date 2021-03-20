THOMSON Smart TV becomes India’s 2nd Largest Online Selling Brand

Hyderabad: Bringing the best in technology at the most affordable prices year after year, Europe’s leading consumer brand Thomson is now India’s 2nd largest online selling TV brand. In less than 3years of its India entry, Thomson became one of the country's fastest growing and leading Top 3 online selling smart Tv brands. In the year 2020, the brand achieved 100% revenue, despite the global pandemic.

With prices starting low as INR 7999/- Thomson LED and Smart TVs will now be up for grabs, at even more competitive prices during –

“Flipkart Electronics Days sale”, that will be LIVE from 16th March to 20th March – Price List

Model

Price

Model

Price

24TM2490

7999

43PATH4545

25499

32TM3290

11999

43 OATHPRO 2000

27999

32PATH0011

13799

50PATH1010

29999

32PATH0011BL

13999

50 OATHPRO 1212

32999

40PATH7777

18999

55PATH5050

35499

42PATH1212

19999

55 OATHPRO 0101

37999

43PATH0009

22499

65 OATHPRO 2020

53999

43PATH0009BL

22499

75 OATHPRO2121

103999



Globally recognised for its ‘Friendly Technology’ at affordable prices; Thomson has made a successful run in India. Excited about achieving 100% growth revenues in the year 2020, Mr. Avneet Singh Marwah, CEO, Super Plastronics Private Limited, exclusive brand licensee of THOMSON TV’s in India says “It has been an extremely satisfying journey for SPPL with Thomson in India. The brand has been an outperformer from the very start, and this gave us confidence to continue with perseverance. Although 2020 was an incredibly challenging year, our focus and commitment to ‘Go Local For Vocal’, staying aligned with changing market sentiment and consumer behaviour and reaching a good product-price matrix, has helped us serve the audience with the right kind of products that had an instant connect and uptake. Now, we expect to sell over 750,000 units in the year 2021-22 , penetrating further India’s smart Tv market that stands at 13.66 billion dollars and has a potential to grow by 14 million sets a year”.

The Government’s announcement to extend PLI to boost and incentivise domestic manufacturing, gave a resurgence to TV manufacturing in the year 2020. This led SPPL to take the baton forward too. The firm which is completely backward integrated and the only manufacturing to have Android license from Google, took to the pandemic challenge head-on. Be it the issue of price rises due to hike in custom duties; forced price-rises by Chinese, Taiwanese firms, that control the flat-panel market. Resultantly, SPPL not only scaled operations but generated more employment opportunities, beating and displacing its Chinese counterparts, hands-down.

Making a successful comeback to the Indian TV market after almost 15 years the brand has created a stir in the online space ever since its launch in April 2018. Projecting a revenue of over INR 600 crores, the brand's India licensee- Mr. Avneet Singh Marwah, CEO, SPPL is aggressively pitching to capture 6-7% of the total Indian TV market.