Thomson Air Coolers Launched in AP, Telangana: Check Price

Hyderabad April 2nd, 2021: Europe’s leading consumer electronics brand Thomson, unveils its big plans to capture India’s growing home appliance market, pegged to grow at USD 1,534 million this year. Launching its first ever range of Air Coolers both Window and Desert Air Coolers; the brand is targeting to capture 15% of India’s online home appliance category in next 2 years.

Bringing home happiness Thomson will go LIVE with the launch from– 1st April Only on Flipkart!

Offering consumers best in class and leading global technology Thomson will be rolling its first-ever range of Air-Coolers in Desert and Window category with starting price point of INR 5999/- only.

Tapping into, the growing e-commerce market and rising shopping trends, Thomson has been constantly sprucing offers in its Home Appliance category in India. The brand has taken a centre-stage in e-commerce and D2C market and steadily established its leadership in its smart TVs category, and has recently notched up to No. 2 position , as the best online selling brands of the country. Always luring the shoppers on its ‘Friendly Technology at Affordable Prices’ proposition; the brand is single-mindedly driven to capture 15% of the Indian online home appliance market in coming years.

Designed and tested for Indian conditions, these machines are a premium offering from Europe’s leading brand with 2 Year Comprehensive Warranty and 4 year Motor Warranty. Commenting on the rising demand of home appliances in India and its plan to become the largest Indian manufacturing, Mr. Avneet Singh Marwah, CEO, SPPL, exclusive brand licensee of Thomson Washing Machines India adds “Thomson is now investing huge in appliance, I feel India need a premium affordable brand in appliances. Online air cooler market will be 30% this year, we want to be the number one online air cooler brand in the next 3 years. We will be launching multiple models in the next 2 years, according to different regions.” With the new range of Air-Coolers and Washing Machines, the India Brand Licensee of Thomson, Super Plastronics Pvt. Ltd (SPPL) continues its momentum with ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ and remains committed to move towards self-reliance. The firm is completely backward integrated and is one of the fastest growing Indian manufacturing, that has obtained an official license from Google to make Android TVs in India.