These Tees Weigh Just 100 grams!
Zymrat, an innovation-led D2C performance wear brand dedicated to creating world-class athleisure products has launched one of India's lightest running tees tailored for runners - The Centurion, weighing just 100grams!
Exclusive Features:
Dual Pattern Jacquard Fabric (Square & Line)
Made of 100% Polyester (86% Recycled)
Featherlight
Silver Ions for Zero Odor
High Breathability
Excellent Sweat-wicking
The product comes in 3 color variants - Blue, White and Black
Price- 1799/-