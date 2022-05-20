These Tees Weigh Just 100 grams!

May 20, 2022, 21:10 IST

Zymrat, an innovation-led D2C performance wear brand dedicated to creating world-class athleisure products has launched one of India's lightest running tees tailored for runners  - The Centurion, weighing just 100grams!

Exclusive Features:

Dual Pattern Jacquard Fabric (Square & Line)

Made of 100% Polyester (86% Recycled)

Featherlight

Silver Ions for Zero Odor

High Breathability

Excellent Sweat-wicking

The product comes in 3 color variants - Blue, White and Black

Price- 1799/-


