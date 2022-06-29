These Items Will Get Costlier After New GST Rule

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council on Tuesday approved changes in the tax rates on some goods and services with a view to rationalising the levy. The decision was taken by the GST Council headed by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharman and comprised representatives of all states and UTs.

Here is a list of items and services that will become costlier:

Pre-packed and labelled meat (except frozen), fish, curd, lassi, paneer, honey, and dried leguminous vegetables will now attract a 5% GST.

Dried makhana, wheat and other cereals, wheat or meslin flour, jaggery, puffed rice (muri), all goods and organic manure, and coir pith compost will not be exempted from GST and will now attract a 5 percent tax.

Unbranded items such as flour and rice will attract a 5% GST if they are pre-packaged and labelled. Currently, only branded versions of these items attract 5% GST.

The GST Council also recommended a correction to the inverted duty structure for some items like LED lamps, printing/drawing ink, finished leather, and solar water heater.

An 18 percent GST will be levied on fees charged by banks for the issue of cheques (loose or in book form).

Maps and charts, including atlases, will attract a 12 percent levy.

Goods that are unpacked, unlabelled and unbranded will continue to remain exempt from GST.

A 12 percent tax on hotel rooms below Rs. 1,000/day will be levied, as against a tax exemption currently.