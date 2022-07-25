The/Nudge Institute’s ‘charcha 2022’ brings together over 500 stakeholders to define pathways for building resilient livelihoods

The/Nudge Institute is convening charcha 2022 - a livelihood summit to bring together all stakeholders working to create resilient livelihood opportunities for India’s 250 Mn citizens living in poverty. The convening is being held as an in-person event for the first time, on Aug 4th, at India Habitat Centre, Delhi.

Leading institutions in the livelihood sector will host their events at charcha 2022. The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation will host conversations on Rural Livelihoods; VEDDIS Foundation and J-PAL (ASPIRE) on Governance and State Capacity; the Global Alliance on Mass Entrepreneurship (GAME) on Entrepreneurship and The/Nudge Centre for Skill Development along with Michael and Susan Dell Foundation on Skill Development.

An exclusive in-person gathering of over 500 livelihood professionals including distinguished members from civil society, policymakers, changemakers, philanthropists, academicians, entrepreneurs, investors, and corporate leaders, charcha features a stellar lineup of delegates, including Minister of State for Skill Development and MeitY Rajeev Chandrasekhar, CEO NITI Aayog Parameswaran Iyer, PSA Dr. Ajay Sood, CEA Dr. Anantha Nageswaran, civil society leaders Vijay Mahajan (PRADAN), Renana Jhabvala (SEWA Bharat), Ravi Venkatesan (GAME), Iqbal Dhaliwal (J-PAL), Gregory Chen (BRAC), Sairee Chahal (SHEROES and Mahila Money), Vineet Rai (Aavishkaar Group), Abhiraj Singh Bhal (Urban Company) and many more.

charcha 2022 includes 20 hours of programming with 40+ speakers, along with networking opportunities and interactive sessions. It will feature special spotlights on digital public goods, innovative models for financing and collaboration, in partnership with iSpirt, Ekstep, ArtPark, Dasra and Josh Talks. The Centre for Civil Society and Sankalp Forum will host networking events at charcha 2022. This culminates in a networking dinner for all participants and live performance by the band Indian Ocean.

Emphasizing the need for a platform like charcha, Sudha Srinivasan, CEO, The/ Nudge Centre for Social Innovation, said, “As India builds back, a key priority is to ensure access to stable and sustainable livelihoods for all Indians. This calls for stakeholders across the board – nonprofits, governments, corporates, foundations, academicians and philanthropists – to work together aggressively and passionately towards this shared

goal. Since its inception, charcha has served as a platform for like-minded people to inspire, deliberate and spotlight impactful initiatives to make India poverty-free in our lifetime. We are delighted that this milestone year, as India celebrates 75 years of Independence, charcha is bringing everyone together in a physical space and aligning us towards our shared vision of resilient livelihoods for all.”

The event will also be launching innovative formats to showcase the most promising initiatives in livelihoods. Deshruption is a platform to highlight disruptive technologies enabling livelihoods at population scale. It will be inaugurated by Principal Scientific Adviser, GoI; Funding ka Funda will work towards improving flow of capital and resources into the livelihoods sector; Tez Talks is a series of short power talks on ideas that can drive large scale social transformation; Chai pe charcha’ and ‘Living Books’, which will serve as platforms for engagement and networking for all the attendees.

For more details and to register for invite, please visit: https://charcha2022.thenudge.org/