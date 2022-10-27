Thai Govt Resumes Thai Airways Passenger, Cargo Operations in Telangana to Pre-COVID Level on FTCCI Representation

Hyderabad: Thai Government decided to resume Thai Airways passenger & Cargo operations in Telangana to pre-covid level from 30th October 2022. The Federation of Telangana Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FTCCI) apex Chamber in the state of Telangana has represented to the Thai government in the month of April to resume Passenger & Cargo operations which were suspended during Covid.

Telangana which houses many a MNCs and home to numerous industries & businesses is engaged actively in trade with Thailand and other nearby regions. Telangana and nearby regions are a massive source of tourist traffic into Thailand, which was primarily routed through Hyderabad Airport using a popular Hyderabad – Bangkok flight service operated by Thai Airways over the years which operated 7 days a week.

Nitirooge Phoneprasert, Consul-General Royal Thai Consulate –General, Chennai reacting on the news said “It is a welcoming news that Thai Airways has finally decided to resume its flight operation between Hyderabad and Bangkok after an absence of more than two years. This will help boost the tourism and people-to-people connection between Thailand and Telangana.”

Anil Agarwal President FTCCI said “ We are pleased with Thai government and Thai airways decision to resume operations from Telangana again. We had excellent trade and business happening between Telangana and Thailand. Prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, the daily Thai Airways flight link between Hyderabad and Bangkok was operated by a wide-body Boeing B777-200 aircraft which offered ample capacity of over 300 seats, including 30 business class seats and over 15 metric tonnes of commercial cargo in addition to passenger baggage”.