Tesla Share Prices Fall, So Does Elon Musk's Wealth: Jeff Bezos Is World's Richest Man

The Tesla share prices fell on Tuesday which also affected Elon Musk’s wealth. For over one and a half months, the Tesla CEO, Elon Musk was the richest man on the planet. But this happiness lasted for a little while as on Tuesday the shares of Tesla went down by 2.6%.

The fall in share prices of Tesla became a good thing for Amazon Chief. The price of each Tesla share was $796 as of Tuesday. This ended up with a slip in Elon Musk’s fortune. After all that happened, Amazon chief Jeff Bezos regained his position as the richest man.

According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index update, the shares for Tesla plunged nearly 10% since the start of January, whereas the stock price for Amazon increased by 5%. This happened simultaneously which got Amazon ahead of Tesla.

As of now Jeff Bezos is at $191 billion and Elon Musk’s worth is at $190 billion. The gap in their fortune is all thanks to the fall in Tesla share price. Following Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk is Bill Gates on Number three position in the World’s richest persons list.

Jeff Bezos has been the richest man for the longest time. He spent three years on top before Elon Musk took over in January. But Bezos is back again. There is currently a $955 million gap between their wealth.

The competition between Bezos and Musk is not just limited to wealth. Although Tesla and Amazon have no connection in products to be a competition to each other, Musk owned SpaceX and Bezos's Blue Origin sure are rival companies. Although Bezos is in lead right now, it should not be seen as the end as Musk can come back up anytime.