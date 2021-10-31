Tesla Recalls Cars, Check if Your Model is on List and Why

Tesla is recalling 2,791 Model 3 and Model Y vehicles over concerns that the front suspension lateral link fasteners may loosen, potentially causing wheel alignment to shift and increasing the risk of a crash. According to Engadget, the affected vehicles are Model 3 manufactured in 2019, 2020, and 2021, as well as the Model Y in 2020 and 2021.

Tesla has notified the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration of the recall, and letters will be mailed to affected owners on December 24. The fasteners will be tightened or replaced at no cost by the company. SB-21-31-003 is the number for this recall. This is far from Tesla's first recall, and in the grand scheme of things, it's a minor one, according to the report.

Tesla has issued a number of recalls this year alone, including one in February that affected 135,000 vehicles in the United States and another in June that affected 6,000 vehicles in the United States. In February this year, German regulators issued an additional recall of 12,300 Model X EVs, citing trim-adhesive concerns. That problem sounded remarkably similar to one that resulted in a recall of over 9,000 cars in the United States in November 2020.