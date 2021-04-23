Tesla Hiring For Bengaluru Electric Car Manufacturing Unit 

Tesla, the Elon musk- run company is trying to launch its first all-electric car in India this year. So it has hired top executives in the country to take charge of some of its operations in the country. After Musk confirmed Tesla’s arrival, Karnataka Chief Minister Yediyurappa declared the US-based electric vehicle company would be setting up its production unit in Bengaluru.

Tesla has already registered its office in Bengaluru. Now, it has ramped up hiring for top positions and has onboarded IIM Bangalore alumnus Manuj Khurana as Policy and Business Development head for India operations and Nishant as Charging Manager who will head the supercharging, destination charging and home charging business for Tesla India.

Tesla India now has a Country HR Leader in Chithra Thomas who earlier worked at Walmart and Reliance Retail. "Tesla India is moving full speed ahead with building a local team. We are excited to see the progress. Hoping to see you (Musk) in India when @Tesla delivers the first cars," Tesla Club India said in a tweet on Wednesday.

Last week, Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari said that he has invited Tesla to start manufacturing EVs in India. During his address at The Raisina Dialogue 2021, he said that it is a golden opportunity for the company to start manufacturing in India. Gadkari also said that he has assured the company that the government will help them set up industrial clusters in the country.

"Indian products are also improving and within two years, we will get e-vehicles of Tesla standard in the Indian market. So, in the interest of Tesla, I suggested that you start manufacturing in India as early as possible it will be beneficial for you," the minister added.