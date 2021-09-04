Tesla Cars Approved For Indian Roads, Check Models

Electric vehicle company Tesla is likely is expected to launch cars in the Indian market soon as its four models have been received approval for homologation as seen on the government’s Vahan Sewa portal.

Though the names of the models are not mentioned sources claim that the approved variants will be from those Tesla cars spotted on Indian roads. Signalling the launch in India, Tesla Model 3 and Model Y have been seen on Indian roads multiple times. While Model 3 is a sedan, Model Y comes under the SUV segment with multiple seating configurations.

Tesla Model 3 has become the 16th best-selling car in the world and in terms of EVs, it stood first in the world. This model costs at a starting price of $35,000 which is approximately Rs 25.6 lakh in Indian currency.

Tesla had earlier registered its company as Tesla Motors India in the country and claimed that it would soon set up a factory in India if the sales of its imported cars receive a good response. However, there is still no official confirmation on the variants that are to be launched in India.