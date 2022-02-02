TEKNOFEET Unveils Revolutionary 3D Foot Scanning Solution in India

New Delhi: Gurugram based startup TEKNOFEET, believes in providing 'Perfect Fit' footwear solutions by creating an ecosystem around ‘3D Feet Measurement’ has come up with the first of its kind Revolutionary 3D foot scanning solution in India. The brand aims to enhance the footwear shopping experience by bringing together advanced technology and the science of footwear.

Consumers have always had hassles with their footwear shopping. According to the research, even during the pre-pandemic era, 3 out of 5 consumers wear the wrong shoe size. The problem has only been magnified since, with online retail. To resolve this problem of the consumers and footwear brands, TEKNOFEET aims to revolutionize the way consumer select, buys and wears footwear. Therefore, the brand offers solutions around footwear fitting which involves a personalised recommendation algorithm

and data tools to optimize fit.

According to Mr. M. Qazafi, CEO, TEKNOFEET, “We are elated to offer a fully integrated suite of 3D scanning in India that would provide one seamless system to drive superior benefits for retailers and customers. We want to enhance the footwear shopping experience by bringing together advanced technology and the science of feet. With a strong presence in North India, we are hopeful that our solution would bring a revolution to the footwear market in India!"

Offerings by TEKNOFEET:

1. TEKNOFEET offers a personalised scan of customers' feet and records key metrics of their feet profiles. Remember, feet profiles are as unique as the customers themselves!

2. User-friendly customer interface complementing scanner, where users can access their information with just the click of a button.

3. Use this data to confidently make purchases across TEKNOFEET's ecosystem-based on fit recommendations.