TechWish Sets Up New Facility in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The TechWish Group, a global corporation with presence in diversified industries, has announced its expansion plans in India by setting up a state-of-the-art facility in Hyderabad. This is a significant milestone, which is in-line with the TechWish Group’s expansion plans of its group companies - Antra, TechWish, Hogar Controls and Super Surfaces. The new office inauguration was done in the august presence of Chief Guest Sri. M. Stephen Ravindra, IPS Commissioner of Police, Cyber Security & IG of Police, and Sri. I Ganapathi Reddy, Engineer-in-Chief (R&B), NH, CRF, & Buildings, Mr. Vishnu Reddy, Founder & Chairman - TechWish Group and Mr. Naveen Yerragondu ,CEO, Antra Inc. in presence of other delegates. The Group has so far invested close to INR 200 Crores in the new office and is planning to invest further INR 100 Crores by 2024. The company is also planning to double its size to over 1000+ employees by 2024.

Headquartered in the USA, the TechWish Group has witnessed exponential growth in the last decade. The group originally focused on providing IT & ITES services and solutions, later expanded into diversified businesses, as Mr. Vishnu Reddy has seen the business opportunities and growth potential in Digital solutions, Technology Talent management, Smart Home Automation Solutions and latest venture being a Luxury Wall Surfaces using Venetian plasters or natural minerals business. While the group’s priority was to serve some of the Fortune 100 companies with its core IT & ITES offerings, Vishnu ensured that the company remains deeply rooted in India and always focused on expanding operations in Hyderabad alongside global operations.

Inaugurating the new facility, Mr. Vishnu Reddy, Founder & Chairman – TechWish Group, said, "It’s a dream come true moment for me, personally and professionally, as I always aspired to setting up and expanding operations in India and providing world class work environment to our workforce. While we have expanded exponentially over the past few years through a strategic blend of organic and inorganic methods, our growth has been majorly fueled by consistent performance and strategic acquisitions of businesses. We finally moved into the new office."

"This new facility will house talent and experts from across all four domains of our businesses, and we would like to double our growth to over 1000+ employees by 2024" he further added.