Tech Startups Can Now Apply For National Accessibility Awards

Since 2010, the NCPEDP-Mphasis Universal Design Awards, have been awarding individuals and corporations who are enabling persons with disabilities to live more independently.

The winners of this apex national award, over the past decade, include several tech innovators. A case in point is Ravindra Rambhan Singh, (winner in 2020) the co-founder of myUDAAN, who has developed a wheelchair attachment (V GO) that can convert any manual wheelchair into a motorized one. Another example is Kunaal Prasad, (winner in 2019) who along with Dipti Prasad created an XL cinema application with a special feature called ‘AD Mode’, which gives access to content with Audio Description to the visually impaired.

Executive Director of NCPEDP, Arman Ali says, “we believe that a person with a disability should get the same information and services as a person without a disability. These awards recognize those who are working towards making this happen. In a country like India, there are many more innovators working actively to build inclusive technologies for persons with disabilities. We encourage them to apply for the NCPEDP-Mphasis Universal Design Awards.”

Applications are invited across subjects like accessibility in Built Environment, Transport, ICT, Aids and Appliances, Advocacy, and Public Policy and Services across four categories

Person with Disabilities

Working professionals

Organizations/Companies

NCPEDP-Mphasis Javed Abidi Public Policy Award.

The last date of application is August 21, 2021, and here is the link.

The awards will be presented on Sep 28, 2021.